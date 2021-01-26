Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.72), with a volume of 80500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STCK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.80. The company has a market cap of £567 million and a PE ratio of 18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) news, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

