Pendal Group Limited Takes $379,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

