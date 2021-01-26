Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

