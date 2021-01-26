Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

