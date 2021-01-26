Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

