Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Signature Bank stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 148.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,424,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

