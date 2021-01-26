Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and encouraging guidance for first-quarter 2021, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining ASPs and weakness in IOT end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Nevertheless, Intel is poised to gain from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

