Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,894.28 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,630.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

