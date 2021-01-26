KeyCorp Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

