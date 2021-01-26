Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $134.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 21.8% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,522,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,610,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 26.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 317,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

