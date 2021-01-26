Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $0.57 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GEN opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

