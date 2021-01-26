Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.44 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

