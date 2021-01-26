Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 701 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 546,922 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 520,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,891,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

