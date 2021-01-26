Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

