JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 46.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

