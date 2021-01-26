JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,193 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

