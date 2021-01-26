JustInvest LLC Invests $200,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

