Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 7,202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

