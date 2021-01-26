Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE ESE opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $111.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

