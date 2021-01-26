Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 47,212.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $445.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.