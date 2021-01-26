Reviewing Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dundee and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Dundee.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.86 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 2.11 $8.65 million $1.17 12.83

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -313.10% -26.39% -16.51% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.78% 18.47% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

