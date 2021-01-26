RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSNAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

