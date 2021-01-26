PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 12,979 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00.

PagerDuty stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

