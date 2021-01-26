Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,601.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JBL opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

