GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 18,475 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,418 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $18,675.06.

Shares of GNMK opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. FMR LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $866,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

