Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Ricci S. Whitlow Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ricci S. Whitlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Ricci S. Whitlow sold 83 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $8,666.86.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Catalent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.