Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMICY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of UMICY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Umicore has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

