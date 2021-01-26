Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,970 ($25.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,978.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,697.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.