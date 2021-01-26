Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

