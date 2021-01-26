Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,129,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,705,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

