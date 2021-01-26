Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 169.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.