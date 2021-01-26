Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 70,233 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 508.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 158.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

