Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 119 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.