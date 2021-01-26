Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 37,178 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

