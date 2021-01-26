Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,757 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

