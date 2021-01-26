Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,033,799 shares of company stock worth $48,546,217. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

