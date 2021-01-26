FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

