Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,223,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 236,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

