OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OGE stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

