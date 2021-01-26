Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

LMST stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

