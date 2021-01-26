DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,362 shares of company stock worth $857,679. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.