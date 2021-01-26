13,203 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

