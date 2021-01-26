Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.03 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 165,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,421,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

