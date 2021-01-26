Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.81.

BLMN opened at $22.03 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

