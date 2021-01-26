MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

MNKD stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

