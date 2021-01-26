Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

