Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

