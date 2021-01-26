Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR: SAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAX opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.71 and a 200 day moving average of €68.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA (SAXF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA (SAXF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.