Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

NYSE NET opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,835,192. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

