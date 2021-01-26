13,576 Shares in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of First Community Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $400.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

